Vectornator Takes the Vector Design Experience to the Next Level With v4.0 Release

There was a time when we used to rely on Adobe for every design-related requirement. The company took advantage of the monopoly and continued to raise prices for the Creative Cloud subscription. Now, we have capable alternatives from Affinity, InVision, Canva, Vectornator, etc. to replace Adobe apps. Among them, Vectornator is probably your best bet to replace Adobe Illustrator, and with the recent version 4.0 update, the company is taking the app experience to the next level.

What Is Vectornator?

Vectornator is a powerful vector design platform that allows you to create beautiful illustrations, sophisticated user interface designs, and amazing layouts. The company is focusing on an easy-to-use and intuitive interface with a sleek design to bring your creativity to the world.

What Makes Vectornator Special?

In the past, Vectornator focused on bringing more features to the software. With the latest v4.0 release, the company is focusing on an updated design that features native and responsive interface elements such as buttons, toggles, text boxes.

On top of that, the v4.0 includes new add-ons such as shape builder, SF symbols, redesigned home screen, and Settings menu, as well as built-in emoji support for adding emojis directly to your vector designs. Let’s take a look at all the major Vectornator v4.0 features.

Complete UI Overhaul

macOS Big Sur introduced a redesigned user interface throughout the OS. App developers, including Vectornator, are getting on-board with a complete UI makeover to their software.

UI and UX play a major role in any illustration software. After all, if you can’t easily find relevant options during a design project, you will switch to a rival that’s simple to use and offers better aesthetics. Vectornator has nailed the UI experience here.

The v4.0 includes a frosted glass effect that reflects the document’s details and colors, allowing for a translucent and immersive experience. The Layer tab on the left side is now updated to Big Sur’s translucent sidebar design. Overall, Our new Mac UI feels more native than ever.

Speaking of native experience, Vectornator v4.0 does support Apple’s in-house M1 chipset. However, the company is dropping support for macOS 10.15 Catalina as the v4.0 relies on technologies that are not available on macOS Catalina and are only present in macOS 11 Big Sur.

Support for SF Symbols and Emojis

To be fair to Vectornator, the app already has a huge library of 80,000 icons. With v4.0, the company is adding support for SF icons to create beautiful infographics. Just tap and drag a symbol you love from the search window and drop it into your document, right where you want to use it.

Emoji is now the biggest, most widely-spoken, and fastest-growing language in the world. Vectornator now offers scalable vector emojis built into the platform that adds more personality and sparks to your designs.

New Home Screen and Redesigned Settings Menu

The default home screen on Vectornator finally gets the much-needed love. The thumbnails are significantly larger, and access to helpful Learning Hub material is just a click away.

The app settings have now been completely redesigned to be more user-friendly and intuitive. The Settings menu on iPad also gets better with the robust organizational layout of the different options, such as Document, Canvas, Appearance, Input, General.

Quick Actions

If you need to find a specific function in your design program but have to dig through layers and layers of complex menus to find it, it’s easy to get distracted from what you really want to accomplish.

To tackle the issue, Vectornator is introducing smart contextual menus that appear right under your selected objects, allowing you to work much faster when it comes to core actions like changing opacity, boolean operations, and many more.

The company claims that this feature allowed their users to work up to 30% faster than their standard workflow.

Shape Builder Tool

With this tool, the user can easily merge and delete parts of a vector shape. Complex Boolean operations and other difficult tasks are now as easy as pointing and clicking.

Quick Settings

The new quick settings options allow the user to quickly and easily toggle controls such as outline mode, layer isolation, rulers, and guides.

Other small additions include updated color picker UI, better Document template window, redesigned Export Panel, a new option to switch artboards directly from the export panel, and more.

The standard features such as Adobe Illustrator support, Unsplash integration, a wide range of import/export options, Apple Pencil support on iPad, etc., remain the same.

Availability

Vectornator is available on the entire Apple ecosystem, ranging from iPhone to iPad to macOS, with more than 4,000,000 downloads. Go ahead, give it a try using the download link below.

➤ Vectornator: Download

Note: This is a sponsored post. These posts are not endorsements for the products or services. It helps us make extra revenue to keep the website running, which you can read for free. Please support our sponsors by using their products.