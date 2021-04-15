WhatsApp Update Improves Media Previews and Disappearing Messages on iPhone

WhatsApp is rolling out a new update for the iPhone, which brings in a bunch of new features, including improvements to disappearing messages and media previews.

WhatsApp started rolling out version 2.21.71 on iOS today. With the new update, users will be able to see the full image and videos directly from the chat without clicking on the image or the video. Twitter has been testing similar functionality on its app.

Up until now, WhatsApp showed a square preview of an image sent in the chat. With the new update, the preview will show the full image contents, thanks to a larger frame. This will benefit users who want to quickly take a look at a picture without the need to open it.

WhatsApp has also introduced more controls over the disappearing messages. Now, all the participants of a group can toggle the disappearing message settings. This can, of course, be controlled by the admin(s) of the group by changing the “Edit Group Info” setting.

WhatsApp rolled out disappearing messages on Android and iOS last year. With this feature enabled, messages will automatically disappear from the chat after seven days. But if the message is quoted, or forwarded, it will still remain there, and if the message contains some type of media, the media will be saved to the internal storage of your iPhone.

WhatsApp has been busy integrating and testing new features. The company has been testing cloud backup encryption, an improved version of WhatsApp Web and the ability to transfer WhatsApp Android chats to iOS. The company rolled out video and audio calls to WhatsApp Desktop earlier this year.

Do you find the update useful? What other features would you like to see on WhatsApp? Let us know in the comments section below!