Whatsapp Could Soon Let You Transfer User Data from iOS to Android

WhatsApp god seems to have finally answered our prayers. WhatsApp is arguably one of the most popular messaging platforms and has evolved a great deal in the recent past. One of the biggest drawbacks of WhatsApp is that it didn’t allow users to transfer data from iOS to Android. Finally, WhatsApp could be developing a feature that offers cross-platform data migration.

WhatsApp is reportedly working on multi-device support that lets you simultaneously use WhatsApp account on multiple devices. The new feature is expected to be available on a future update. It has already deemed that third-party services that offer to move chat history between phones “violate their Terms of Service.”

According to WABetaInfo, a future WhatsApp update for iOS and Android will allow you to migrate chat history with the tap of a button. Since it is an official feature, you won’t have to worry about security as well. The leaked screenshot hints that WhatsApp will let you migrate chat history from iOS to Android.

Once the new feature is available, WhatsApp users will transfer chat history from iOS to Android and vice versa. However, when the user is trying to migrate data between different operating systems, the app should be updated to the latest version. There is no timeline on when the feature will be implemented.

Our Take

Most of us use WhatsApp as the default messaging service, and all of our important information is stored within the app. Business owners communicate extensively via WhatsApp and also send important information like documents etc. If a WhatsApp user migrates from Android to iOS, they have no choice but to forgo their data. Hopefully, this will not be the case once the cross-platform data migration is implemented.