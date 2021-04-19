Microsoft xCloud Beta Will Be Available For iPhone and iPad This Week

Microsoft has finally announced that xCloud Beta for iPhone and iPad will release this week. The xCloud Beta brings console-quality gaming to iPhone and iPad via browser. Selected testers will be able to test Microsoft’s xCloud Beta starting tomorrow.

Microsoft will begin sending out invites to select Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members. These members will be able to test xCloud on iPhone, iPad, and Windows 10 PCs. No matter what the device is, one needs to use a browser. Microsoft is expected to issue invites to players in 22 regions that support xCloud.

Once xCloud releases, anyone with an iPhone/iPad could access console-quality gaming at the tap of a button. The in-browser gaming platform can be accessed on xbox.com/play and is currently supported on Safari, Google Chrome, and Microsoft Edge. The company plans to release quick iterations and finally open up the gaming platform for all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members. Furthermore, the games can be played with controllers or directly with touch controls.

Microsoft announced xCloud for Android last year. The plans to launch iCloud on iPhone were stalled due to App Store rules. It doesn’t allow a single app to stream multiple games on App Store. In other words, Apple requires Microsoft to launch each game separately on App Store. Perhaps this way, Apple will also monitor in-app purchases closely and whether any of the games are bypassing its payment method.

As a workaround, Microsoft has ended up using a browser instead of an App. This way, they will be able to circumvent App Store policies. The Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription costs $14.99 per month with access to more than 100 games.

Our Take

Cloud gaming eliminates the need for high-end gaming rigs and consoles. Thanks to the xCloud, iPhone users will be able to play console games portably. We just hope that the xCloud user experience is consistent across Windows and Apple devices.