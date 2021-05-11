Here’s Why 11-inch M1 iPad Pro Doesn’t Have a Mini LED Display

Apple’s newly launched M1 iPad Pro is now available to order. As we know by now, the 12.9-inch 2021 iPad Pro features a Liquid Retina XDR display, thanks to the mini LED panel behind it. However, the smaller 11-inch model is still stuck with the older ProMotion LCD display. An Apple executive has now revealed why the smaller iPad doesn’t have the mini LED display.

In an interview with YouTuber Brian Tong, Scott Broderick of worldwide iPad product marketing and Vincent Gu of the display engineering team have revealed why the smaller 11-inch iPad Pro does not have the Liquid Retino XDR display.

The duo said that they were not able to incorporate the new display technology in the 11-inch version to keep its weight as low as possible. They said that it’s important for the smaller iPad to have the ‘portability’ factor, and for that Apple decided to not go with the mini LED display in it since incorporating a mini LED display would have significantly increased both the weight and thickness of the iPad.

“What we know about the 11-inch user is that they just love bringing a super-powerful iPad with them in a portable 1-pound design. So they just love the form factor of that. Whereas the user who is embracing the 12.9-inch display they were looking for the largest canvas to do their most creative work on that product and it made sense to bring that XDR technology to the 12.9-inch display on the iPad Pro.”

To be honest, the reason sounds very absurd. Apple has been having issues in the production of display panels due to worldwide chip shortage, and maybe to cover up for that, Apple executives decided to give such a reason. The interview also revolves around the difficulty in manufacturing such a complex display.

As per M1 iPad Pro reviews, the new Mini LED display does make a difference. With the technology being new and expensive, it’s justified for Apple to not include the display in the smaller version, given there is a significant $200 price difference between the two.

Are you grabbing the 2021 M1 iPad Pro? Which version are you getting? Let us know in the comments section below!