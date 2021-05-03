120Hz iPhone 13 Pro OLED Displays to be Exclusively Supplied by Samsung

Last year rumors claimed that the iPhone 12 series could feature a display with a 120Hz refresh rate but that did not happen. Now iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max models are rumored to come equipped with a 120Hz refresh rate OLED display.

The Elec, a Korean website, claims that Samsung will be the exclusive supplier of 120Hz display for iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Displays with a higher refresh rate offer smoother scrolling and enhance the gaming experience to a great extent. The previous reports by famed Apple analysts Ming-Chi Kuo, Display analyst Ross Young, and Jon Prosser confirm a 120Hz display for iPhone 13 Pro.

Meanwhile, the two higher tier iPhones this year that will use RFPCB will have low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) thin-film transistor (TFT) OLED panels.

LTPO OLED is needed for a 120Hz refresh rate screen. These panels will be supplied exclusively by Samsung Display.

Apple could implement the 120Hz display with the help of LTPO or low-temperature polycrystalline oxide. Furthermore, LTPO technology uses a much more efficient backplane capable of turning a pixel on or off individually. Thanks to LTPO technology, the display manages to offer a higher refresh rate while keeping the impact of battery life at a minimum. This could also point towards an always-on display on iPhone 13 Pro and Phone 13 Pro Max.

Our Take

The number of hertz represents the number of frames per second. The display refresh rate is an indicator of how smoothly you can scroll through content. The iPhone 12 series comes with a 60Hz display. Apple already offers a 120Hz display alongside ProMotion technology on 2021 iPad Pro.