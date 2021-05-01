1Password Web Extension Gains Touch ID, Dark mode support

1Password, the popular password manager, has finally been updated to bring biometric support to its web browser extensions. The long-requested feature is finally available, and brings support for Touch ID on macOS, Windows Hello on Windows 10, and some Linux-based operating systems.

1Password shared the update on its blog post today. Along with the support for biometric support for web browsers, 1Password has also incorporated dark mode into its app. 1Password says that if you stay up in the ‘wee’ hours of the day, you’ll love the new dark mode.

You’ll still need to install 1Password’s desktop apps in order to take advantage of the Touch ID support for web browsers. However, you don’t need to open the app. The update also brings in a new password save dialog box. It brings the ability to add missing usernames or passwords and edit before saving the passwords.

“When the save window appears, you can instantly see everything that will be added to the new item. You can even adjust the contents and add tags to help you stay organized. In addition, our recently updated password generator will suggest passwords that fit the requirements of the website you’re on so you don’t have to worry about the details if you don’t want to.”

1Passwords says that the 2.0 update brings another 50 under-the-hood changes. Most notable out of these is the faster password generation time, ability to fill birthday dates, faster app load times, and more.

