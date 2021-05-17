Video Shows 2020 Magic Keyboard ‘Works Fine’ With 2021 M1 iPad Pro

2021 M1 iPad Pro is now shipping for customers who bought it during the pre-order sale. A lucky customer has received his M1 iPad Pro unit earlier than the planned 21st April date, and the user has tested his new iPad Pro with the older 2020 Magic Keyboard to which he says that the products ‘just work fine.’

Apple issued a statement soon after its ‘Spring Loaded’ event saying that the 2021 iPad Pro and the 2020 Magic Keyboard, yes the floating one, might work together, but it won’t be a perfect fit. This is mainly due to the new mini LED display on the iPad Pro, resulting in an overall 0.5mm thicker body.

And since Apple has left no space in the keyboard case, it was initially thought that the two might not work together.

“Due to the slightly thicker dimensions of this new iPad Pro, it’s possible that the Magic Keyboard may not precisely fit when closed, especially when screen protectors are applied.”

One of the lucky M1 iPad Pro buyers has already received his unit. He tried his new iPad with the older generation Magic Keyboard, and yes, they fit perfectly when closed. The user says that he hasn’t tried shaking or swinging his new iPad with the older floating keyboard, but he does say that ‘everything looks pretty solid.’

Just to confirm, the user ‘JustVids’ used the new iPad Pro with model number A2378 and the accessory model number is MXQU2LL/A to confirm that it indeed is the 2021 M1 iPad Pro and 2020 Magic Keyboard.

Are you planning on buying the new iPad Pro and using it with the 2020 Magic Keyboard? What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments section below!