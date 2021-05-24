24-inch iMac, M1 iPad Pro, and New Apple TV 4K Go on Sale Starting May 21

Apple today confirmed that the new 24-inch M1 iMac, M1 iPad Pro, and the new Apple TV 4K would be available through its retail stores and other retail locations worldwide starting Friday, May 21.

Previous leaks had also suggested May 21 as the potential launch date for the new iMacs and iPad, though Apple never confirmed the date until today. It only claimed that these products would be available in the second half of May when it first announced them at its ‘Spring Loaded’ event last month.

Apple also confirmed that it would only be selling the M1 iMac in green, pink, blue, and silver colors through Apple Stores, with the remaining three colors being available through the company’s online store. Apple started accepting pre-orders for the M1 iPad Pro, 24-inch iMac, and the updated Apple TV 4K last month itself. Most customers who pre-ordered the iMac, iPad Pro, or Apple TV 4K should get their order delivered to them on Friday, May 21 itself.

Apple also confirmed in the press release that 99 percent of its retail stores worldwide would be open as of May 21.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is in short supply due to production constraints with its Mini-LED display, due to which its delivery time currently runs into late June to early July. The M1 iMac and 11-inch iPad Pro are currently not facing any such supply constraints.