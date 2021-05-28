This $250,000 Wireless Charger Is Made of Gold and Golden Fleece

Most of us might buy expensive cars, homes, or travel if we get a crazy amount of money. Some rich people end up spending their top bucks on weird things. We have seen Caviar’s iPhone could cost up to $100,000. Meet Volonic Valet 3 Limited Edition wireless charger. It is not just any wireless charger but made out of solid gold and costs a whopping 250,000.

The Volonic Valet 3 is an elegant position-free wireless charging solution that can be completely customized to match your unique lifestyle using a variety of beautiful high-end materials. This functional yet fashionable work of art will keep your Qi-enabled devices powered while adding a touch of luxurious sophistication to your chosen room.

The limited-edition wireless charger is capable of charging three devices simultaneously. In other words, you can charge iPhone, AirPods, and another device all at once. The Qi-enabled charger offers a maximum charging speed of 22.5W and comes covered in gold and wool.

Still wondering why it costs $250,000? Well, the company says it uses Golden Fleece of the Andes, known for “its impeccable softness and lightness, that can only be fully justified through touch.” That’s not all; they also use Luxury Gold. We are not sure how it is different from gold. The Volonic Valet 3 describes gold “As the emblem of luxury in any culture, the metal is equally known for being the most malleable of all precious metals.” Interestingly someone has already bought this wireless charger.

Our Take

We understand the need to make statements. Cavalier’s gold iPhones and other unique themed devices manage to do just that. However, a quarter-million-dollar wireless charging pad is outrageous. And for the rest of us, here is a list of the best wireless charger for the iPhone.