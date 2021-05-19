Future Update Could Enable Apple Music Lossless on AirPods, Says Jon Prosser

According to popular Apple leaker Jon Prosser, an update for Apple AirPods might be under development that would enable users to listen to the lossless audio quality on Apple Music.

In his video where he revealed the first renders of Apple Watch Series 7, Jon Prosser also had some things to say about Apple’s recent introduction of lossless audio quality on Apple Music. Jon says that an update for Apple’s wireless earbuds, AirPods, must be under development because currently even Apple’s $549 AirPods Max does not Apple Music in lossless audio quality.

He says that it isn’t Apple’s fault that AirPods doesn’t support the lossless quality. It’s partially the fault of Bluetooth that is used to connect the iPhone and the AirPods. Bluetooth isn’t able to carry the amount of data lossless quality requires, and thus AirPods do not support Apple Music’s Lossless quality.

However, he says that Apple could use AirPlay to solve this problem. You would still use Bluetooth to discover AirPods using your Apple device, before creating a “personal Wi-Fi connection” that would allow audio streaming between devices through AirPlay. And “just like that,” AirPods would be the first wireless headphones capable of streaming lossless audio.

Moreover, Jon says that Apple isn’t the company that would introduce a feature that is not supported by its own devices. Citing earlier situations, he says that Apple released the Find My Network applications for third party developers 10 days before the launch of Apple’s own AirTag was to show the judges of the Epic Games vs Apple trial that the company is committed to opening APIs to other parties, and provides options to competitors for fairplay.

A similar situation is being built here, and it’s only a matter of time before Apple enables this feature on its AirPods. There’s no word on when could we see this update. However, Apple would like to brag about this feature to the fullest, and we just might see an announcement of this next month during the company’s WWDC keynote.

Do you think an AirPod update is in the works? Have you listened to Apple Music’s lossless quality? What are your thoughts on it? Let us know in the comments section below!