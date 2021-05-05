YouTuber Sends AirTag In a Package, Traces Its Whole Journey on Find My App

AirTag is a small, circular Bluetooth item tracker from Apple that helps you keep track of valuable items like keys and wallets using Apple’s Find My Network. The AirTag is now available to buy and some people are already testing it to the limits.

Dutch YouTuber AirtagAlex mailed himself a package with an AirTag inside it to check how accurate are the tracking capabilities of Apple’s Bluetooth tracker. He dropped the package with an AirTag inside it, already paired to his phone, to check if the AirTag crosses other iPhones and if he is able to track it.

As soon as the YouTuber dropped the package in the mailbox, he put the AirTag into the ‘Lost’ mode. What this basically did was to invoke AirTag to send a notification (with its location) every time it crossed an Apple device. Moreover, he ran a custom script on his Mac’s Automator to check the AirTag’s location and take a screenshot every 2 minutes — to trace its journey.

The end result? He was actually able to track the AirTag’s whole journey (shown in the map above). The YouTuber is now going to post the AirTag to another country to push the test to its limit.

