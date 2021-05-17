Amazon Music HD, Amazon’s Lossless Streaming Service, Now Available As Free Upgrade

The day Apple announced lossless audio streaming coming to Apple Music, Amazon has also announced that its lossless music streaming service, Amazon Music HD, is available as a free upgrade for all Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers.

Amazon announced its Music HD service back in 2019. Amazon was one of the first services to introduce lossless music streaming, after Tidal. Apple, on the other hand, took two years and introduced its lossless audio streaming today. Spotify is also said to be testing its HiFi Premium tier.

Initially, Amazon Music HD was available as a $5/month paid upgrade for all Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers, bringing its cost to $12.99/month for Prime subscribers and $14.99 for non-Prime subscribers. Starting today, Amazon Music HD is available as a free upgrade on all Amazon Music Unlimited plans.

Amazon Music HD has a library of over 70 million songs in High Definition i.e. CD-quality songs with 44.1 kHz sample rate. The company says that its streaming service has more than 7 million songs that are even better than CD quality. It also has millions of Ultra HD songs which have a 24-bit sample rate and sample rate of 44.1 kHz to 192kHz.

With the new (free) upgrade, Amazon Music HD’s cost comes down to $7.99 per month for all of its Prime subscribers. Amazon’s music streaming service now costs $2 less than Apple Music, and even though its catalog is not quite the size of Apple Music, YouTube Music, or Spotify, it’s still a great option for music listeners.

Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can now upgrade to Amazon Music HD in the US, UK, Germany, Canada, France, Italy, and Spain for free.

➤ Amazon Music HD