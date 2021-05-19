Report: Apple Generated Over $100 Million Profit From Fortnite Sales on iPhone

Apple earns a commission out of every in-app purchase on its devices, including iPhone, iPad, and even Macs. According to a new report from Bloomberg, Apple earned over $100 million in commission from Epic Game’s Fortnite sales when the game was available on the App Store.

Epic Games vs Apple trial is in full run, and many details of the case have been unveiled during the legal battle. Head of App Store business development for gaming, Michael Schmid, was on trial today when he was questioned whether Apple generated more than $100 million in revenue from commission collected from offering Fortnite on the App Store.

As reported by Bloomberg, Schmid didn’t specify the exact dollar amount and said it would be “inappropriate” to share that information. However, a Sensor Tower report mentioned in the trial claimed that Fortnite players spent $1.2 billion on in-app purchases when the game was available on the ‌App Store‌.

According to this figure, Apple would have netted $354 million from Fortnite in 30% in-app purchasing commissions. Schmid denied speaking anything on this and stated that Apple spent $1 million in marketing for Fortnite during its last 11 months on the App Store.

After this, Epic’s lawyer Lauren Moskowitz mocked Apple that spending $1 million for $100 million revenue is a good deal.

