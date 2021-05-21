Rumor: Apple Could Launch 8th-Gen iPod Touch in Fall 2021

Apple last refreshed its iPod Touch back in 2019. A sketchy rumor (along with its renders) has now surfaced on the web claiming Apple will launch the 8th-generation iPod Touch in the fall of 2021.

Remember iPod Touch? Apple’s iconic iPod series was the heart of the company during the 2005-2010 period. Apple even upgraded it to a touch display the same year it introduced the first-generation iPhone. The iPod Touch series has since played a key role in our lives.

Apple could be building on this nostalgia as a sketchy rumor of the next-generation iPod Touch has surfaced on the web. According to Steve Moser, Apple is planning to launch the 8th generation iPod Touch on iPod’s 20th anniversary. Not much is known right now, though Steve has shared some of the renders. Here’s the gallery of the renders he shared on Twitter today.

According to the renders, iPod Touch 8th-gen could feature Apple’s familiar ‘flat’ design language. The company has been shifting to more flatter products ever since the launch of the iPhone 12. The next-gen MacBook Air is also said to come in MacBook Pro-like flat design and iMac-like colors. Even the Apple Watch Series 7 is expected to come with a flat edge design.

Steve says Apple added the iPod Touch to its ‘Apple Music PR blurb’ in November 2020, and we could finally see a refresh happening in fall 2021.

What are your thoughts on the iPod Touch? Do you think Apple should release an iPod Touch in 2021, or the iPhone has cemented its place over it? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!