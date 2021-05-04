Apple Apologises and Issues Refund to Woman Whose Son Unknowingly Spent $1k on App Store

It is not uncommon for people to rack up huge bills on App Store. Many of us forget to cancel subscriptions, and some are trigger happy with in-app purchases. Speaking about in-app purchases, Apple has apologized to a woman whose son spent $1116 on App Store.

This case is very different from when kids use their parents’ iPhone/iPad to make an in-app purchase. Maria Vasquez was shocked to see a bill from Apple for $1116. She realized that her nine-year-old son had spent the money on in-app purchases. Her son, Thennial, has autism spectrum disorder and “didn’t realize the games cost money.”

Vasquez claims her son had memorized her Apple ID password when she was updating his iPad last year.

He was next to me when I was doing that and it was just seven characters and since he has ASD that’s one of his strengths,” she said. “Their memory is really strong. They can really memorize.

The mother had approached Apple and asked for a refund. However, Apple refused to refund and closed the case. She then approached GN's Consumer Matters, and the agency helped in resolving the issue. Apple issued a statement that reminded people

Apple not only refunded the money but also apologized for not doing it earlier. Furthermore, the company says it is working towards improving processes. On a related note, here is how you can cancel App Subscriptions on iPhone and iPad.