Apple Could Launch Redesigned MacBook Air in New Colors as M1 iMac

Leaker and YouTuber Prosser claim that Apple could launch the M2 MacBook Air in various colors, just like it has done with the 24-inch M1 iMac.

Apple already updated the MacBook Air lineup with its M1 chip last year. The next refresh for the lineup is expected to come with a new design, something which the company is doing with almost all its entire Mac lineup as it switches them over to its M-series chip. Now, a source of leaker Jon Prosser claims to have seen a prototype of the M2 MacBook Air in blue color that looked “absolutely amazing.”

Prosser was the first to claim that the newly redesigned iMac would launch in new colors, which turned out to be true. If the 24-inch M1 iMac is anything to go by, we will likely see Apple launch the M2 MacBook Air in a bunch of colors with a white bezel surrounding the display. The colors will definitely help Apple in making the new MacBook Air stand out from the crowd. This will also go well with Apple’s new design trend, where it tends to launch its non-Pro products in a multitude of colors, like the 2020 iPad Air, iPhone 12, and the M1 iMac.

This also means that the upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch M2 MacBook Pro are unlikely to be available in new colors. Instead, Apple will make technological improvements with them like using a mini-LED backlit display, offer better performance, etc., as these changes will be more beneficial for prosumers. Apple is expected to launch the redesigned MacBook Air later this year. It is rumored to be thinner and lighter, feature MagSafe charging, thinner bezels around the display,

What do you think about Apple launching the redesigned MacBook Air in the same colors as the M1 iMac? Would you buy it? Drop a comment and let us know!