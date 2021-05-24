Apple Details WWDC 2021 Schedule, Opening Keynote to Take Place on June 7

Ahead of WWDC 2021 early next month, Apple has detailed the full schedule and event lineup of its developer conference for this year.

Just like last year’s WWDC, Apple will be hosting WWDC 2021 completely online as well due to the ongoing travel and social distancing restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apple will start WWDC 2021 with an opening keynote on June 7 at 10 a.m. PDT. The keynote will be live-streamed from Apple Park, and Apple will unveil iOS 15, watchOS 8, iPadOS 15, and the next major version of macOS.

Apple will be holding over 200 sessions at this year’s WWDC, up from the 100 sessions it held last year. Additionally, the company will be hosting special activities and events aimed at bringing the developer community together.

There’s also Pavillions that will allow developers to create their own WWDC 2021 schedule based on the sessions and events they are interested in attending. You can find more details about the entire WWDC 2021 schedule by hitting the source link below.