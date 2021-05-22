Apple Executive Explains the Lack of Find My Integration in the New Siri Remote

Apple’s new Siri Remote is a major upgrade over the previous Apple TV remote. However, it is not exactly perfect, with many users complaining about it lacking Find My integration. Apple’s VP of product marketing for home and audio, Tim Twerdahl, has now explained the lack of Find My integration in the new Siri Remote.

In an interview with MobileSyrup, Tim Twerdahl first explained why Apple debuted a new Siri Remote. Twerdahl says Apple is always working on making its products better and delivering a better user experience.

Yeah, well you know we’re obviously always trying to make our products better and find ways to deliver richer experiences to people at home. One of the things that’s happened is we’ve seen sort of the kinds of content and how people are getting their Apple TVs, shift a little bit. For example, in Canada, Telus uses Apple TV as a set-top box. Now, here in the U.S., Charter Spectrum does, and as you get more live linear programming, it requires different things from the remote. I think the addition of mute, for example, is really interesting because when you are watching on-demand video, ‘pause’ and ‘mute’ are sort of the same thing, but once you’ve got ad-supported content — once you have sports and things that maybe you don’t want the sound on, but you want to keep playing — mute becomes so much more powerful.

Twerdahl also touches on the lack of motion controls in the second gen. Siri Remote. He says developers did not really take advantage of the Motion API, and Apple believes that a game controller still gives the best experience if you ever want to game on your Apple TV.

As for the lack of Find My integration in the new Siri Remote, the Apple executive says that since the new Siri Remote is thicker, it will not be that easy to lose it.

With the changes we’ve made to the Siri Remote — including making it a bit thicker so it won’t fall in your couch cushions as much — that need to have all these other network devices find it seems a little bit lower.

During the interview, Twerdahl also talks about HDMI 2.1 and eARC support on the new Apple TV 4K, which are a bigger deal than what one might think initially.