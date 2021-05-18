Apple Continues to Face Production Issues with 12.9-inch iPad Pro’s Liquid Retina XDR Display

With the 2021 M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro already up for pre-order and rumored to go on sale later this week, a new Bloomberg report highlights the production issues that Apple continues to face with the device.

The supply chain constraints with the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro further exacerbate its delay, which is already on backorder for the next 1.5 months. The M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro is currently on pre-order, with delivery dates stretching into late June or early July. The whole delay stems from the Mini-LED display on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro that Apple is calling Liquid Retina XDR. Compared to regular LCD panels, the Liquid Retina XDR panel on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro offers a peak brightness of 1,600 nits and a million-to-one contrast ratio.

The primary issue: producing the 12.9-inch model’s new MiniLED screen has so far proved challenging. Bloomberg News reported in April, before the device was announced, that the new device is facing supply constraints because of complexities surrounding the nascent technology. Apple’s production partners are still struggling to produce the more intricate screens in larger quantities, people familiar with the matter said.

There were reports of supply issues before the iPad Pro even launched, and in weeks since its announcement, there have been no improvements in this regard. Apple’s supply chain partners are still struggling to produce mini-LED displays for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro in sufficient quantities. Since the 11-inch iPad Pro uses a regular LCD panel, it is not suffering from any supply chain constraints, and one can easily get their hands relatively easy on it.

Some lucky customers who pre-ordered the M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro should still see their order delivered later this week on May 21. However, if you were a bit late with your pre-order, expect your iPad Pro to be delivered next month.