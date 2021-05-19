Apple Fixes Grayed Out App Tracking Transparency Toggle Issue for Affected iPhone Users

Apple is finally rolling out a fix for the App Tracking Transparency toggle being grayed out for some iPhone users. The company first rolled out the App Tracking Transparency feature as a part of iOS 14.5. However, many iPhone users found the option grayed out after the update.

With the option grayed out, all apps on the affected iPhone were not given IDFA access meaning they could not track the user across apps and services. Apple was quick to explain that the App Tracking Transparency feature will be grayed out under certain circumstances for selected users, which are as follows:

For users with child accounts or under age 18 by birth year, signed in with their Apple ID

If your Apple ID is managed by an educational institution or uses a configuration profile that limits tracking

If your Apple ID was created in the last 3 days

However, affected users claimed they did not meet any of the criteria for the ATT feature to be grayed out on their device.

It looks like Apple has finally managed to resolve the issue as the App Tracking Transparency feature can again be toggled on/off for all affected users. The fix likely seems to be a server-side one from Apple as the iOS 14.5.1 update also did not do anything to resolve the problem.

App Tracking Transparency has turned out to be a popular privacy feature among iPhone users. A survey suggests that 96% of iPhone users in the US have App Tracking disabled, meaning they are not allowing installed apps to track them across other apps and services.