Apple Is Hiring ‘Alternative Payments’ Business Manager with Background in Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency space is in the limelight thanks to recent surge in price. Large corporations like Tesla are investing their money into cryptocurrency and momentarily accepted Bitcoin as payment for Tesla. Apple is now hiring a Business Development Manager job opening for an alternative payment system.

Job description on Apple’s website is as follows,

The Apple Wallets, Payments, and Commerce (WPC) team is seeking an experienced Business Development Manager to lead Alternative Payments Partnerships. We are looking for a proven professional in global alternative and emerging payment solutions. We need your help forming partnership framework and commercial models, defining implementation paradigms, identifying key players and managing relationships with strategic alternative payment partners. This position will be responsible for the end to end business development, including screening partners, negotiating and closing commercial agreements and launching new programs.”

Apple says the candidate should have five or more years of experience working with alternative payment providers like “BNPL, Fast Payments, Cryptocurrency and etc.” Furthermore, the listing hints that Apple is interested in an alternative payment system beyond the current Apple Pay ecosystem. Perhaps Apple is testing a payment wallet for iPhone based on cryptocurrency.

Lead the partnership program with key players in the Alternative Payments ecosystem, covering the complete process of partner identification, business case development and socialization, partnership negotiation, contract signing and execution, go to market launch and continued partnership value growth. Work with senior level partners internally and externally to advance business case, secure resources and provide ongoing communications. Provide industry insights and market opportunities to Apple cross-functional teams, including alliance, product, engineering, and marketing to influence business strategy and product roadmaps for the growth of Apple Pay and Wallet Services.25% travel required.”

Our Take

It is abundantly clear that Apple is exploring an alternative payment system based on cryptocurrency. Companies like Apple can accelerate mass crypto adoption with their payment system. Once Apple comes up with an alternative payment system we are very sure the entire payment industry will follow suit. Apple is known to have a tight leash over its payment. This makes us wonder whether Apple’s new payment platform will retain the core concept of decentralization.