Report: Apple to Adopt OLED Display on Some iPad Models From 2022

Apple introduced a new display technology, called mini LED, with the 2021 M1 iPad Pro. According to a new report from ET News, Apple is already planning to upgrade ‘some’ iPad models to OLED starting next year.

Although a better technology than LCD, the mini LED display used on the latest 2021 M1 iPad Pro also has seems to have already trouble Apple. Several users are reporting a ‘blooming’ issue on the latest 12.9-inch models, although it seems to a software-hardware calibration issue that could be fixed with a software update in the future.

According to a new report from Korean publication ET News, Apple is planning to upgrade some of the iPad models to OLED display next year. The report doesn’t cite which iPads could be upgraded to OLED display next year, however, it claims that LG and Samsung are expected to be the supplier of the OLED screens.

Back in March, Ming-Chi Kuo suggested that we could see an iPad Air with OLED screens next year. However, it could be some time before we see an iPad Pro with an OLED display because of its burn-in issue.

Even though the mini LED brings up the number of lighting zones from one (in LCD) to ~2,600 (in mini LED), there are several reasons why Apple might shift to OLED tech. Mini LED displays cost higher than OLED. Moreover, Apple has a long-time relation with OLED suppliers Samsung and LG, which could save them some of the cost. Apple also tends to keep its devices’ thickness to the minimum, and a mini LED thickens the iPad by quite some margin.

Samsung and LG have also started production of 120Hz LTPO OLED displays for the iPhone 13 lineup.