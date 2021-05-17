Apple Music Will Offer Lossless Audio Streaming With Dolby Atmos for Free from June

Apple has announced that it is bringing lossless music streaming to Apple Music this June. Apple Music subscribers will be gaining access to Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos at no extra cost.

Apple says in its announcement that Apple Music subscribers will be able to listen to more than 75 million songs in Lossless Audio. Apple will be using ALAC (Apple Lossless Audio Codec) for streaming songs in lossless quality.

The Lossless streaming starts at CD quality, i.e., 16 bit at 44.1 kHz and goes up to 24 bit at 48 kHz. This streaming quality will be available natively on Apple devices. When paired with compatible headphones, the streaming quality can go up to Hi-Res, i.e., 24 bit at 192 kHz. Apple will offer users the option to stream lossless music on cellular data as well.

With Dolby Atmos, Apple intends to offer a more immersive and surround sound listening experience. Apple Music will play music in Dolby Atmos quality on all AirPods and Beats headphones with W1 or H1 chip. Additionally, Dolby Atmos playback will also be available on the built-in speakers of iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Albums that support Dolby Atmos will have a special badge to highlight this, with Apple regularly adding new tracks as well.