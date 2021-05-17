Apple Music Teases Imminent Launch of Hi-Fi Streaming Tier

Apple is rumored to launch a Hi-Fi music streaming tier of Apple Music later this week on May 18. Ahead of that, the company seems to be hinting at the tier’s impending launch through its Music app.

As MacRumors reports, the Music app shows a teaser saying, “Get ready — music is about to change forever” under the “Coming soon” header. The Hi-Fi tier of Apple Music will offer lossless audio streaming, with Spatial Audio support also being likely available.

References to “lossless” and “Hi Res Lossless” music have also been found in the Apple Music web app. There are also references to Dolby Atmos and Dolby Audio. Apple will likely offer lossless music streaming with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Audio support on selected headphones and earphones like the AirPods Pro and AirPods Studio.

Rumors claim Apple will launch the third-gen. AirPods alongside the Apple Music Hi-Fi music tier. However, there have not been any leaks surrounding the upcoming AirPods in recent weeks, indicating that its launch is imminent.

Tidal and Amazon Music already offer Hi-Fi music streaming tier for their subscribers, with Spotify launching one later this year. It will be interesting to see what premium Apple charges for its Hi-Fi music streaming tier.