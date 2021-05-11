Rumor: Apple Developing Nintendo Switch-Like Portable Gaming Console

Apple is said to be developing a new Nintendo Switch like portable gaming console with high-performance GPU and ray tracing support, according to a new rumor posted on a Korean forum.

Apple is said to be gearing up for the development of a new product in a new category. A post on the Korean forum Clién claims that Apple is developing a new Nintendo Switch-like portable gaming console. This comes amid the criticism of Apple claiming that the company’s innovation has slowed down.

According to the post, the gaming console from Apple won’t feature the regular A-series or M-series chip. It will feature a whole new chip from Apple, especially for gaming, and will have a dedicated high-performance GPU and would come with ray-tracing support.

Moreover, the company is said to be in talks with well-known game developers for its portable gaming console. The post cited ‘Ubisoft’ as one of the famous developers on board with Apple for developing AAA gaming titles for its console. Ubisoft is the maker of popular titles such as The Assassin’s Creed series, Far Cry series, and Watch Dogs.

It is not yet known if the gaming console will feature Apple Arcade support, although it will be not like Apple if it didn’t.

Among the talks of gaming devices, Apple is also said to be developing a new Apple TV with a focus on gaming. The new Apple TV 4K does come with Apple Arcade and third-party gaming controller support, although it still features an A12 chip — which isn’t really ideal for gaming.

Would you buy Apple’s Nintendo Switch-like gaming console? What are your thoughts on entering a new product category? Let us know in the comments section below!