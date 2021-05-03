Apple Stops Signing iOS 14.4.2, Downgrading from iOS 14.5 No Longer Possible

After the release of iOS 14.5.1 earlier today, Apple has stopped signing iOS 14.4.2. This, essentially, means that you can no longer install iOS 14.4.2, or any earlier version of iOS if you’ve already updated your iPhone to iOS 14.5 or the latest iOS 14.5 release.

Apple released iOS 14.4.2 back in March 2021. The update brought critical WebKit fixes, which Apple believed were ‘actively exploited.’ The vulnerability patched in Safari’s engine could have led to malicious code execution through web content. Apple patched this exploit on all of its operating systems, as the company rolled out macOS 11.2.3 and watchOS 7.3.2, along with iPadOS and iOS updates.

Most of the users tend to downgrade their iPhones to jailbreak them. Checkra1n Jailbreak was released a while back which not only brought the support for iOS 14.4.2 but iOS 14.5 as well. Since Apple is no longer signing the iOS 14.4.2 release, it’s no longer possible to downgrade and jailbreak the device. If you have already downgraded to iOS 14.4.2, you can use the Checkra1n jailbreak on your device.

Today’s iOS 14.5.1 release fixed the bug which showed App Tracking Transparency grayed out for some users. Other than that, Apple has yet again patched an important Webkit vulnerability with iOS 14.5.1.

If you’re still grayed out of App Tracking Transparency in iOS 14.5.1, you can try resetting your iPhone. If you don’t want to reset your iPhone, you can try installing iOS 14.6 beta on your iPhone. But before you install iOS 14.6 beta on your iPhone, keep in mind that the beta software is designed for developers, and you may experience some issues with it.

Have you installed iOS 14.5.1 and iPadOS 14.5.1 on your iPhone and iPad? Are you still looking forward to jailbreaking your iPhone running iOS 14.5? Let us know in the comments section below!