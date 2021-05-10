Apple Stops Signing iOS 14.5, Downgrading from iOS 14.5.1 No Longer Possible

Apple has stopped signing iOS 14.5 following the release of iOS 14.5.1. The company has stopped signing iOS 14.5 within a week of the release of iOS 14.5.1. This means it is no longer possible to downgrade your iPhone or iPad back to iOS 14.5 if you have already updated it to iOS 14.5.1.

iOS 14.5 was a major release of from Apple packing a number of major new features, including over 200 new emoji, the ability to unlock iPhone with Apple Watch, and more. However, within a week of its release, Apple seeded iOS 14.5.1 to the public. A minor release, iOS 14.5.1 fixes a WebKit security issue.

Many iPhone users have been complaining about performance and battery drain issues with iOS 14.5.1, so if you have still not updated your iPhone you might want to hold back.

Most of the users tend to downgrade their iPhones to jailbreak them. Sadly, no jailbreak tool has been released for iOS 14.5. There’s Unc0ver and Taurine jailbreak but they only support iOS 14 – iOS 14.3. Checkra1n has been updated to jailbreak iOS 14.5, but it only supports selected older iPhones.

Given that WWDC is around a month away from now where Apple is scheduled to unveil iOS 15, it is unlikely that we will see an iOS 14.5 jailbreak now.

Have you installed iOS 14.5.1 on your iPhone? Are you still looking forward to jailbreaking your iPhone running iOS 14.5? Let us know in the comments section below!