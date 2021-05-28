Apple Is Offering $150 Trade-in Bonus to Lure LG Smartphone Users in South Korea

Earlier this month, LG announced that it is going to close down its smartphone business. Over the past several years, we have seen phones including Nexus 5, LG Voyager, and LG G3. As LG shutters its shop, other smartphone manufacturers, including Apple, are trying to lure LG users. Apple has announced a trade-in bonus for LG phones in South Korea.

According to multiple reports, Apple offers an additional 150000 won ($135) for those who switch from their LG phones to iPhones. Apple has partnered with local mobile carriers, and thus, the bonus is not available for direct trade-in. The offer seems tempting as LG users will get a $150 bonus on top of the actual trade value.

In order to be eligible, people should have used LG’s phones for more than a month. The program is scheduled to end on Sept 25. Furthermore, LG users can exchange their devices for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini. It looks like Apple is trying to push the low-volume iPhone 12 mini.

It looks like Apple is late to the party. Other manufacturers announced a lucrative trade-in program right after LG said it is quitting the smartphone business. A market report claims that 80 percent of LG V50 ThinQ customers switched to Samsung Galaxy devices via trade-in programs. The trade-in program is exclusive to South Korea. This is because LG represents 13 percent of the South Korean market while Samsung dominates with 65 percent. Apple is in second place with a market share of 21 percent.

Apple is strengthening its presence in the South Korean market. The company is expected to open two new Apple stores and challenge Samsung’s dominance.