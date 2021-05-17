Apple Debuts Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop and Nike Sport Loop Bands for Apple Watch

Apart from announcing the Lossless Audio streaming tier for Apple Music, Apple also announced two new Pride Edition bands for the Apple Watch. The company aims to support the diverse LGBTQ+ movement with the new bands.

The two new watch bands include the Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop. It features rainbow colors drawn from various Pride flats. It has stretchable recycled yarn that’s woven with silicon thread for maximum comfort. The design also means the watch band does not feature any buckles or clasps. Apple will be offering the Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop in 12 different sizes. The watch band is compatible with the Apple Watch Series 4 or Apple Watch SE and later. It will be available for $99 in the US starting May 25.

The second new watch band is the Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop. It has six colors of the rainbow and ” utilizes reflective yarn to aid those engaging in outdoor workouts at night like running, cycling, and walking.” This watch face will come with a matching Nike watch face. It will retail for $49 in the US. It is compatible with Apple Watch Series 3 and newer watches.

Apple is also debuting a new dynamic watch face to go along with the new watch bands. The watch face includes a “broad set of colors inspired by multiple Pride flags” representing the LGBTQ+ community. It will feature the same set of colors as the watch bands. When one rotates the Digital Crown on their Apple Watch, the threads on the watch face will scroll infinitely. The watch face will also animate with one raises their wrist.

To make accessing the new watch faces easier, Apple will be bundling App Clip functionality with the packaging of the new band.