Leak: Apple Watch Series 7 Renders Show a Stunning New Flat Design

A new leak from Jon Prosser claims that Apple is working on a ‘slight’ redesign for the Apple Watch. The upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 is expected to come with a flat edge display, and in more iMac-like colors.

Apple Watch is the most popular watch on the earth. The company is now looking to continue on the same lane, and bring a slight redesign to the Apple Watch in order to boost its sales. Jon Prosser, a popular Apple leaker with a decent track record, has said that Apple Watch Series 7 will come with a flat display.

This comes as no surprise as the company looks to adopt the same ‘flat display’ policy across all of its products including iPhone, iPad, Mac, and now Apple Watch. iPhone 12 launched with the same iPhone 4 like flat display, bringing nostalgia to the users, and even the new MacBook Air is rumored to come with a flatter MacBook Pro-like design.

Edges on the Apple Watch have been curved since its introduction. Jon says that Apple Watch Series 7 will come with flat edges, though no change in screen size is expected. He says that Apple Watch with even smaller bezels have been under testing, but he doesn’t know ” if it is ready to go, yet.”

Moreover, the Series 7 is also expected to come in new colors. Apple Watch Series 6 launched in a beautiful navy blue color, and the company is now looking to expand more in this area. Series 7 is expected to come in new red and green colors, similar to the recently launched M1 iMac and AirPods Max’s colors.

In case you’re interested in looking at all the renders, check out the gallery below.

Apple Watch Series 7 has been said to feature the ability to measure blood glucose via an optical sensor. Rumors of Apple working on a non-invasive blood sugar level sensor first popped up in 2017, and the company might finally integrate the sensor on its new watch.

Are you looking forward to Apple Watch Series 7? What are your thoughts on the flat edges? Will you be interested in buying an Apple Watch with non-invasive blood sugar level monitoring? Drop a comment and let us know!