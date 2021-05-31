Apple’s WWDC 2021 Keynote Start Time

Apple is holding WWDC 2021 from June 7-11 this year. Due to the pandemic, the company is once again holding the event virtually, with the opening keynote and all sessions and events being live-streamed. If you are excited to see Apple announce iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, and the next version of macOS at the opening keynote of WWDC 2021, you need to catch the opening keynote of the WWDC. If you are wondering what time the opening keynote of WWDC 2021 will start in your timezone, read this post.

The opening WWDC 2021 keynote will take place on June 7th at 10:00 AM PST. It will be live-streamed by the company from Apple Park.

Depending on where you live, the keynote start time will be different in your time zone. You can always watch the keynote on YouTube later on, but the fun of catching it live and seeing Apple executives talk about the new features of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 is something else entirely. You can find the WWDC 2021 opening keynote start time in your time zone below.

WWDC 2021 Opening Keynote Start Time

If you don’t find your city on the list, then head over to TimeandDate to find out when the WWDC Keynote will start in your time zone. You can also find the local start time of the WWDC 2021 keynote below.

Click on the image to expand it.

* Adjusted for Daylight Saving Time (64 places).

Mon = Monday, 7 June 2021 (120 places).

Tue = Tuesday, 8 June 2021 (23 places).

iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, there's a lot that Apple will announce at WWDC 2021 this year