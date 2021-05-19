Apple Debuts AssistiveTouch for Apple Watch, Eye-Tracking on iPad, SignTime, More

Apple, today, introduced new accessibility features for its users. The new features make it easy for people with mobility, vision, hearing, and cognitive disabilities to interact with Apple products and services.

Apple says that “accessibility is a human right” and each and everyone should be able to interact with its services no matter their condition. Apple will issue new software updates later this year, across its operating systems, that will bring some amazing capabilities to its devices like Apple Watch and iPad. These are the features Apple introduced today:

SignTime : SignTime will enable users to communicate with AppleCare and Retail Customer Care by using sign language. SignTime will be available in American Sign Language (ASL) in the US, British Sign Language (BSL) in the UK, or French Sign Language (LSF) in France.

AssistiveTouch for Apple Watch: For the user with limited mobility, Apple will introduce AssistiveTouch for Apple Watch later this year. This enables Apple Watch owners to use the in-built gyroscope and accelerometer sensors to enjoy the benefits of the Apple Watch without ever having to touch the display or controls.