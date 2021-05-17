Unreleased ‘Beats Studio Buds’ Show Up in iOS 14.6 Release Candidate

Apple is reportedly working on the next set of truly wireless earbuds under the Beats branding. A few images of unannounced Beats Studio Buds have appeared in the latest release candidates of iOS 14.6 and tvOS 14.6, hinting that the new earbuds are very close to launching.

Spotted by 9to5Mac, the new earbuds under Beats branding are just like AirPods — “these are completely wireless earphones that come with a smart charging case.” MacRumors has since been able to extract some images of the new earbuds as well.

Beats Studio Buds are very different than the Powerbeats Pro. There’s no ear wrap or anything like that. Instead, it appears that the buds will directly go into the ears of the user, much like in-ear earbuds from companies like Samsung and Google. Images show that the earbuds will be available in three colors: black, white, and red. Earbuds will be accompanied by a similar oval-shaped charging case.

According to the reports, Beats Studio Buds will also feature an ‘Apple chip’ for instant pairing feature and “Hey, Siri.” Moreover, the buds are also said to feature noise cancellation. There’s no word whether the buds will come with Spatial Audio support.

It was earlier reported that Apple Music HiFi Audio — the lossless music streaming released today — and AirPods 3 will launch on 18th May. The leaks might not be super-accurate, but it might be the case that Apple releases a new set of wireless earbuds — Beats Studio Buds — tomorrow via a press release, or sometime later this month.

Few animations, like the pairing process, charging, and the ‘engage’ animation, have since appeared which you can check out below. Credits to Steve Moser for extracting these.

Beats Studio Buds ‘engage’ pic.twitter.com/RcJ0WOBjQy — Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) May 17, 2021