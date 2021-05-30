In the last six months, Apple updated both the iMac and Mac mini lineup with its revolutionary M1 chip. While the 2021 iMac comes with Apple’s Magic Keyboard, you can always invest in a better third-party keyboard. If you are looking to buy a new keyboard for your MacBook, Mac mini, or iMac, check out some of the best options here.

You will find plenty of keyboards to suit your style and requirements. If you are a fan of mechanical keyboards, you can use them with your shiny new iMac as well. Or, if you prefer keyboards with chiclet keys, offerings from Logitech and others have you covered here as well. Below are some of the best keyboards that are worth purchasing for your Mac.

The Best Keyboards for Your Mac

We will list out the expensive options first, and as we go down the list, you will find affordable offerings. The list includes a combination of wired, wireless, ergonomics, and mechanical keyboards. Let’s get started.

1. Das Keyboard 4 Professional Mechanical Keyboard

Das offers a wireless full-size mechanical keyboard with a neat trick up its sleeve. First up, the keyboard uses Cherry MX Brown mechanical key switches to provide accurate tactile and audio feedback. It comes with backlight support as well. The company claims the keys can withstand 50 million keystrokes during the keyboard’s lifespan.

Das Keyboard 4’s killer function is a large volume knob with a dedicated sleep button. Those who frequently need to interact with the volume button on the keyboard should consider checking out Das Keyboard 4 on Amazon. As of writing, it is priced at $169.

➤ Buy Now – $169

2. Logitech Ergo K860

Talking about keyboards, you cannot leave out Logitech from the list. Logitech’s Ergo K860 is a wireless full-size keyboard with low-profile switches. The keyboard is focused on delivering a natural typing experience with a curved, split KeyFrame. The sloping keyboard design reduces strain on your wrists and forearms.

The keyboard also carries a pillowed wrist rest, which is a rare practice and something buyers will appreciate over time, especially if you need an ergonomically comfortable keyboard. You can even adjust the palm rest at various degrees for a comfortable typing experience.

➤ Buy Now – $129.99

3. Logitech MX Keys

Looking for a conventional keyboard from Logitech? Your search ends here. Logitech MX Keys is one of the highly-rated wireless keyboards for Mac on Amazon. It’s a full-size keyboard with a dedicated number pad support and low-profile switches with good enough key travel.

MX Keys for Mac is optimized for macOS, compatible with iPad, and features a Mac key layout. It has chiclet keys, with spherically designed keys to offer a unique tactile response. The keys are also backlit, so you can easily see them in the dark. The keyboard offers Type-C charging and promises up to 10 days of use or 5 months of juice with the backlight off. Go ahead, get one from Amazon for $99.99.

➤ Buy Now – $99.99

4. Apple Magic Keyboard

The 2021 iMac already comes with the Apple Magic keyboard. If you own the Mac mini and want to stay in the Apple ecosystem, grab this one from Amazon. It offers a sleek design with white aesthetics.

With a stable scissor mechanism beneath each key, optimized key travel, and a low profile, Magic Keyboard provides a comfortable and precise typing experience. Not the most ergonomically friendly keyboard on this list, but the Magic Keyboard has its own fan base. It is priced at $89.99 on Amazon. If you want, you can also wait for Apple to start selling its new Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, which is currently only bundles with the new iMac.

➤ Buy Now – $89.99

5. ANNE PRO 2

Anne Pro 2 is for those who desire a minimalistic approach for their perfect work-from-home setup. This 60% wired/wireless keyboard uses Gateron Brown or Black switches for your desired typing experience. You can read more about the difference between Gateron switches from a dedicated buying guide here.

You can connect up to four devices and move among them effortlessly. The keyboard offers dozens of RGB lighting experiences, and the company has developed a dedicated app to switch through all those customization options. You can grab one from Amazon for $89.

➤ Buy Now – $89

6. Perixx Periboard-612

If Logitech’s ergonomic keyboard is too expensive for you, try the Perixx Periboard-612 split keyboard from Amazon. The keyboard features multiple connectivity options. You can pick a wired one or a wireless version from Amazon. There are two color options – Black and White. The keyboard comes with a dedicated number pad support, which is a boon for those working with data entries all the time.

Integrated palm rest supports your wrists, releases median nerve pressure, and reduces forearm tension. The package includes keycaps for both Windows and Mac. The product is priced at $79.90 on Amazon.

➤ Buy Now – $79.90

7. Keychron K2 v2.0

Founded by keyboard enthusiasts and experts, Keychron K2 is a successor to a highly successful Keychrone K2 v1.0 Kickstarter campaign. The K2 is the perfect choice for those who want a keyboard with a dark aesthetic. The K2 comes with white backlighting, though there’s also an RGB option. You can use Keychron K2 in both wired and wireless modes. The keyboard carries a 75% profile, meaning it has those useful function keys at the top.

You can also add an aluminum casing to improve the sturdiness of the keyboard. The keyboard uses Bluetooth 5.1 and USB-C for connectivity. As for battery life, you can expect up to 72 hours of continuous use, which is fine considering the pricing tag it wears. As for switches, you can choose from Gateron Brown, Red, or Blue switches. The pricing starts at $69 on Amazon.

➤ Buy Now – $69

8. Logitech K750 Solar Keyboard

If your work-from-home setup requires you to sit along near an open window with full sunlight, Logitech’s K750 might be a logical purchase for you. It’s a solar-powered keyboard, so there’s no need to mess with countless batteries. It’s a full-size wireless keyboard with a number pad support. The keys are tactile and you won’t have a hard time firing up paragraphs on the go.

The keyboard features a familiar Mac layout with a slim design and white aesthetics. You can buy one from Amazon for $54.99.

➤ Buy Now – $54.99

9. Retro Typewriter USB Keyboard

Those who have missed the old-fashioned typewriting experience can opt for the retro typewriter USB keyboard. It features rounded switches and cool-looking RGB lighting to match the aesthetics. As expected, you can use the keyboard in both the wired/wireless mode and the keyboard comes with number pad keys.

The keyboard is priced at $53.99 on Amazon. You can get one in both the White or Black color.

➤ Buy Now – $53.99

10. Satechi Aluminum USB Wired Keyboard

Satechi’s aluminum keyboard is a full-size keyboard with a dedicated number pad on the sides. We like how the keyboard comes with a dedicated copy/paste buttons. The keyboard features elegant aluminum construction, and it is available in silver or space gray to complement your modern Mac set up perfectly.

The keyboard uses the proven scissor-switch mechanism with a white backlight for a comfortable typing experience at night. Get one from Amazon for $59.99.

➤ Buy Now – $59.99

11. Jelly Comb Bluetooth Keyboard

If you are tight on budget, pin down your search on the Jelly Comb keyboard. It’s sturdy and comes with aluminum construction. It’s a full-size keyboard and can be used with both the wired/wireless modes. The keyboard uses the proven scissor switches with a backlight for a comfortable typing experience.

Users can connect up to three devices simultaneously and easily switch by pressing a single button. Get one from Amazon for as little as $42.

➤ Buy Now – $42

12. Macally Wireless Bluetooth Keyboard

Macally is one of the popular names in the keyboard game. This full-size wireless keyboard is affordable, offers up to 3 device connections, a dedicated number pad in a slim design. There are dedicated keyboard shortcuts for most-used functions such as music player control, cut/copy/paste, keyboard brightness, and more.

The onboard scissor switches carry white backlight support. The keyboard costs only $39.99 on Amazon.

➤ Buy Now – $39.99

Go ahead, invest in an external keyboard, and boost your productivity while working on your Mac. Which keyboard are you going to pick from the list above? Sound off in the comments section below.