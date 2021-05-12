Cheaper Apple AirTag Alternative Chipolo ONE Spot Now Available for Pre-Order

Apple AirTag’s cheaper alternative, Chipolo ONE Spot, has gained a lot of traction over the past few weeks. The tracker from Chipolo is now (finally) available to pre-order.

Apple announced the AirTag last month. But even before Apple announced its item tracker, Chipolo had already announced that it will release its own Bluetooth tracker that would be compatible with Apple’s Find My Network — Chipolo ONE Spot. The tracker even made it to our best AirTag alternatives list.

Like Apple AirTag, Chipolo ONE Spot connects to your iPhone via Bluetooth and is available to track via Find My network just like Apple AirTag. The only front where the ONE Spot loses to Apple AirTag is the ultrawide-band support. Thus, the ONE Spot doesn’t support the Precision Finding feature like the Apple AirTag.

Other than Find My support, ONE Spot features IPX5 water and dust resistance. Chipolo claims its tracker the best ‘loudest’ item tracker out there with the speaker that supports sounds up to 120dB. Unlike AirTag, Spot does have a hole to attach to things. Therefore, you don’t require accessories to connect it to your keys and backpacks.

Chipolo ONE Spot is available to pre-order in the United States, and many countries around the world. One-pack of the Spot is available for $28 — just $1 less than Apple’s alternative — and the four-pack is available for a price of $90. Chipolo is offering free shipping for orders above $50.

➤ Buy Now

Our Take

Looking at the Spot, it does feel like that the $28 price tag is a bit on the higher side when comparing it to Apple’s AirTag. And even though it is quite early to say anything about the device, without using it, the only fact that Chipolo ONE Spot has a hole to attach to keys and wallets makes it a recommendable purchase — since you don’t have to buy any accessories which brings the whole package’s price down.

What are your thoughts on the Chipolo ONE Spot? Would you be placing a pre-order? Let us know in the comments section below!