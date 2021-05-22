Deal: Get the M1 MacBook Pro at Its Lowest-Ever Price

If y0u are looking to buy an M1 Mac, now is a good time to do so as Amazon is offering some pretty great discounts on them. Check out the best deals for the M1 Mac mini, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro here.

M1 Macs have set a new benchmark in terms of performance and efficiency. With the additional discounts that Amazon is offering on these models, the M1 Macs offer plenty of bang for the buck.

M1 Mac mini

The base model M1 Mac mini with 256GB storage is available for $599 on Amazon after a $100 discount. The variant with 512GB storage officially retails for $899.

On Amazon, though, you can get it for $799, after a $99 discount. Amazon is discounting both the machines by $70, with the remaining $29.01 discount being applied at checkout.

➤ Amazon [Deal]

M1 MacBook Air

The M1 MacBook Air is discounted by a modest $50 on Amazon. The 512GB model sees a slightly higher discount of $59. This means you can get the M1 MacBook Air for as low as $949 from Amazon. Not the best deal since the machine has been discounted by as much as $100 before, though.

➤ Amazon [Deal]

M1 MacBook Pro

The base 256GB variant of the M1 MacBook Pro is not available with any discount on Amazon. However, the 512GB variant has dropped to its lowest-ever price of just $1,299, down from its original retail price of $1,499.

This is an extremely good deal and one that you should definitely pull the trigger on if you are looking to buy an M1 MacBook Pro.

➤ Amazon [Deal]

16-inch MacBook Pro

If you are in the market for the 16-inch MacBook Pro, Amazon has discounts on it as well. The base 512GB model with a 6-core Intel Core i7 processor is discounted by $200 to $2,199, while the more powerful 1TB variant with an 8-core Core i9 processor is available for $2,499 after a $300 discount.

➤ Amazon [Deal]

If you end up taking advantage of any of the deals mentioned above, do drop a comment and let us know!