Report: Facebook App Downloads Fall Amid App Tracking Transparency Launch

Facebook has seen a rigorous fall in the number of app downloads during the month of April. This comes amid Apple’s App Tracking Transparency launch and TikTok’s double-digit growth.

Every month, well-renowned app analytics firm AppFigures releases a report on the number of most downloaded apps in that particular month. The list generally comprises the Facebook app, Instagram, WhatsApp, TikTok among others. But, in April, Facebook experienced a pretty low number of app downloads.

Comparing the results to May 2020, Facebook app downloads have fallen about 25%, from 15 million installs every week to just about 11 million installs every week in April 2021. Interestingly, the first significant drop in installs occurred in June 2020, right after Apple announced iOS 14 with several new privacy features.

While the firm doesn’t mention if this is due to the general increase in awareness around privacy or Apple’s App Tracking Transparency, the report does conclude that this might be (partly) related to the growth of TikTok. TikTok was the most downloaded app in both iOS App Store and Google Play Store during the month of April. It saw a total of downloads around 52 million, with ~16 million installs coming from iOS.

Privacy concerns have seen people leave Facebook, and even Facebook-owned messaging service WhatsApp, over the past couple of months. The company’s uproar was quite strong when Apple first announced App Tracking Transparency with it saying that it would change the internet for the worse.

Now that the feature’s available, as a part of the iOS 14.5 update, Facebook has now started to show pop-ups asking users to allow app tracking. On the other hand, it continues to say that it might be able to survive App Tracking Transparency with a manageable impact. It seems that the company hasn’t made its mind over the feature, yet.

Even though the number of app downloads might not have decreased due to App Tracking Transparency, but with the launch of this feature, Apple has again ignited the Facebook and privacy battle. And, with the introduction of new features like in-app shopping, TikTok is on a growth spree once again.

Did you install any of these apps during the month of April? Let us know in the comments section below!