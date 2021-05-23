iPhone’s Lightning Port Not Working? Here’s How to Fix It

Found yourself in a fix with your iPhone’s charging port suddenly not working? There can be a multitude of reasons why your iPhone’s Lightning port could have stopped working. Check out some possible solutions to fix your iPhone’s Lightning port here.

The Lightning port on the iPhone is primarily used for charging the device. While there are some Lightning accessories available in the market, most consumers only use the Lightning port on a regular basis for charging their iPhone.

So, if the Lightning port suddenly stops working, you would be unable to charge it. Before you head over to your nearest Apple Store to get your iPhone’s Lightning port fixed, check out some possible solutions to fix your iPhone’s charging port below.

How to Fix Your iPhone’s Lightning Port Not Working

1. Restart Your iPhone

If your iPhone’s Lightning port stops working suddenly one fine day, you should first try to restart your iPhone and see if that helps. It is possible that instead of a hardware fault, a software glitch has led to your iPhone’s Lightning port not working properly. A restart might just be able to fix the issue.

2. Try a Different Lightning Cable

If a restart did not help, you should try connecting a different Lightning cable to your iPhone. This will be especially important if the Lightning cable you use has frayed, as it is possible that it has stopped working instead of your iPhone’s Lightning port.

If you frequently end up with damaged Lightning cables, check out how you can prevent frayed Lightning cables.

3. Try a Different Charger

It is possible that your iPhone’s Lightning port and the cable you are using are just fine, but the charger that you are using is faulty. If your iPhone’s charging port is not working and you have tried a new Lightning cable already, ensure the charger is not at fault by trying another charger.

In many cases, a cheap or fake charger could be to blame instead of your iPhone’s Lightning port.

4. Update Your iPhone

You should always make sure that your iPhone is running the latest iOS build available for it. If you have not updated your iPhone in a long time, you should do so. While this has nothing to do with the Lightning port not working, in some cases, it is possible that the external device you are connecting is not compatible with that version of iOS.

5. Clean the Lightning Port

If your iPhone is relatively old or if you tend to live or use it in a dusty environment, it is possible that the Lightning port on it has stopped working due to dust accumulation. You can try blowing some air into the Lightning port of your iPhone to see if that helps clear some debris. Alternatively, follow our detailed guide on how to clean your iPhone’s charging port.

6. Try Connecting a Different Accessory

If your Phone is failing to recognize a particular accessory, try using a different accessory. It is possible that the accessory you are trying to connect to your iPhone is not an Apple-certified one, which is why it is not being detected.

7. Visit an Apple Store

If all the above steps have failed in reviving the Lightning port of your iPhone, it likely means that there’s a hardware fault. If your iPhone is under warranty, your best option would be to simply book a Genius Bar appointment at your nearest Apple Store and let Apple take care of the rest.

If your iPhone is out of warranty, you can still visit an Apple Store and see how much they quote to fix your iPhone. If you think the repair charges are too expensive, you can consider going to a smaller independent third-party repair store to get your iPhone’s Lightning port fixed.

If the above tips help in fixing your iPhone’s Lightning port, do drop a comment and let us now!