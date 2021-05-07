Google Follows Apple Into Bringing App Privacy Labels to Play Store

Following the footsteps of Apple, Google will soon require app developers to explicitly declare what kind of data their app collects. This comes only months after Apple announced its App Store ‘Nutrition Labels’ at the WWDC 2020 event.

As a part of the new “Safety Section,” Google wants developers to educate their users on what kind of data an app collects, how it is handled, and if the data collected is secured or not. Moreover, Google wants app developers to declare if their app has security practices (like data encryption), whether or not it follows Families policy and more.

The change requires all of the app developers to add privacy labels, and additional security-related data, to their apps by Q2 2022. The new section will go live in Q3 2021, presumably with the Android 12 update, and the developers can start updating their apps then.

“Google Play will introduce a policy that requires developers to provide accurate information. If we find that a developer has misrepresented the data they’ve provided and is in violation of the policy, we will require the developer to fix it. Apps that don’t become compliant will be subject to policy enforcement.”

Google has also been planning to introduce iOS 14’s like App Tracking Transparency into Android, though it is believed that Google’s alternative would be less stringent. On the other hand, Android 12 also features iOS 14-like Clipboard Access toast notification.

What are your thoughts on App Store’s Privacy Labels? Do you take a look at them before you install an app? Does it matter to you what kind of data an app collects? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!