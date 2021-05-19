Google Photos App for iPhone Gets a New Cinematic Photos Feature

In the recent past, Google Photos for iOS has gained a slew of new and exciting features. Google has now announced a new feature that combines two images into a single dynamic shot. The Cinematic photos feature is powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. Most importantly, the entire process is automated.

Google will roll out the Cinematic photos in a staggered manner over the next month. Google uses machine learning to guage the depth of an image and recreate a 3D representation. It works even if the original image doesnt contain depth information. In such cases, the software animates a virtual camera that offers smooth panning effect with the subject in focus.

Cinematic photos help you relive your memories in a way that feels more vivid and realistic—so you feel like you’re transported back to that moment. To do this, we use machine learning to predict an image’s depth and produce a 3D representation of the scene—even if the original image doesn’t include depth information from the camera.

Google Photos will automatically pick images and turn them into Cinematic photos, provided your app is updated to the latest version. That said, we wish Google had included a manual option to choose photos. Once ready, the Cinematic photos will pop up in your recent highlights. You can also share Cinematic photos with your family and friends.

Earlier this year Photos app gained new video editing features, some of which are exclusive to Google One members. The update included Portrait Blur, Portrait Light, and other features related to portrait mode. On the other hand, editing features like Blur and Color pop are free and available for all users. Meanwhile, Apple introduced a tool that lets you transfer iCloud photos and videos to Google Photos.