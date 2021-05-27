Apple added Dark Mode to iOS with the release of iOS 13 in September 2019. While many apps were quick to add support for Dark Mode, others have languished in this regard, including Snapchat. 1.5 years after Apple first released iOS 13 with Dark Mode, Snapchat finally got around to adding Dark Mode support to its app. Here’s how you can enable Dark Mode in Snapchat on your iPhone.

If you are a heavy Snapchat user, you should definitely consider enabling Dark Mode in the app since it will help reduce eye strain. The dark theme will also be a welcome change and give the UI a fresh new feel. If you own an iPhone X or newer, Snapchat’s Dark Mode will look even more stunning on your iPhone’s OLED display.

How to Enable Dark Mode in Snapchat for iPhone

Below are the steps to enable Dark Mode in Snapchat for iPhone.

Step 1: Open the Snapchat app on your iPhone. Tap on your profile icon located on the top-left corner.

Step 2: Tap the Settings icon/cog located on the top-right corner in the settings menu. From the menu that opens, scroll down and tap on App Appearance.

Step 3: Select the Always Dark option if you want to permanently enable Dark Mode in Snapchat on your iPhone. If you want Snapchat to match your iPhone’s system theme, select the Match System option. There’s also the Always Light option if you always want to use the app in light theme.

As you can see from the steps above, the process to enable Dark Mode in Snapchat on iPhone is relatively straightforward. If the Dark theme option is missing from Snapchat on your iPhone, make sure to update to the latest release of the app.

Do you prefer to use Snapchat in Dark Mode? Or do you prefer the light theme? Drop a comment and let us know!