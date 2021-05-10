Many apps and games provide free trials on iPhone as part of luring customers into buying the periodically paid monthly subscriptions. But what if you no longer want to continue with the free trial or the monthly paid service, and want to cancel the app subscription? Here’s how to view and cancel app subscriptions from your iPhone, iPad, or computer.

Apple’s in-app purchasing system has its own perks and drawback. In one case, it lets you try apps and services through its ‘free trial,’ that too, very easily by just authorizing the transaction through Face ID or Touch ID. But more often than not, we find ourselves in a situation when we realize that we have a few too many subscriptions, and are spending money needlessly.

If you find yourself in the same boat, and want to keep a check on your app subscriptions, here’s how you can easily cancel app subscriptions on your iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

How to View and Cancel App Subscriptions on iPhone

To view and cancel app subscriptions on iPhone, follow these steps:

Step 1: Open App Store on your iPhone.

Step 2: Now, tap on the Profile icon in the top right corner.



Step 3: Click on the Subscriptions tab. Alternatively, you can click on this link directly to go to the list of your Active subscriptions.

Step 4: It will show you all of your active subscriptions under the ‘Active’ tab.



Step 5: Tap on the subscription in the list that you wish to cancel.

Step 6: Tap on Cancel Subscription at the bottom.

If you change your mind and wish to re-subscribe to an app subscription, tap on the subscription you wish to re-subscribe to under the Expired list.

Apple also offers a bundle for its services like Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Fitness+, and more. But does it really save anything? Check out our explainers where we go into detail about Apple One and learn how much do you really save with it?

How to Cancel App Subscriptions on Mac

Step 1: On the Mac, launch App Store.

Step 2: Click on the Profile icon in the bottom left corner.

Step 3: Now, click on View Information on the top right, and sign in to your account.



Step 4: In the Account Information window, click on Manage in front of Subscriptions.



Step 5: In the Active Subscriptions list, click on Edit next to the subscription that you want to cancel.

Step 6: Click the Cancel Subscription button.

With the ‘Subscriptions’ page, Apple allows you to easily manage all of your active and expired subscriptions on your Apple device. Were you able to get rid of your non-essential subscriptions? Let us know in the comments section below!