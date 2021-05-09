How to Sync Google Calendar With Your iPhone’s Calendar App

Whether you are using an iPhone or Android, you can’t escape life without using Google services. Those converting from Android to iPhone might find it difficult as Google apps and services don’t come integrated by default. If you are new to the world of iPhone and wondering how you can sync Google Calendar with the Calendar app on your iPhone, follow this guide.

You don’t really need to use the Google Calendar app on your iPhone to view your calendar entries. You can easily sync your calendar entries with the stock Calendar app on the iPhone.

How To Sync Google Calendar With iPhone’s Calendar App

By syncing Google Calendar to iPhone, you can easily view, manage, and edit appointments on the go. Here’s how to do it.

First, we will integrate Google Calendar to the default Apple Calendar and then move on to well-known third-party apps. Go through the steps below.

Step 1: Open the Settings app on the iPhone.

Step 2: Scroll down to the Apps section and select Calendar.

Step 3: Tap on Accounts from the following menu.

Step 4: Select Add Account.

Step 5: Tap on Google and add your Google login credentials.

Step 6: After successful authentication, you will find the Gmail tab under the Accounts menu.

Step 7: Select Gmail and enable Calendars from the following menu.

Now open the Apple Calendar app and tap on the Calendars at the bottom. Within a minute, you will see all your Google Calendar synced with Apple Calendar. One can also tap on the Add Calendar at the bottom and sync a new calendar with Google or iCloud.

One can disable any Google calendar, disable alerts, and even delete them from the Apple Calendar app. While creating a new event, go to Calendar and select the preferred Google calendar account.

Use the Google Calendar App

As its case with other Apple services, the official Calendar app on the iPhone is basic at best. Google and other developers are aware of that. You can download the official Google Calendar app and start using it on the iPhone. Go through the steps below.

Step 1: Open the App Store on your iPhone.

Step 2: Use the search bar at the top and type Google Calendar.

Step 3: Identify the app with a familiar Google logo and select the app.

Step 4: Download and install Google Calendar on the iPhone.

Step 5: Open the Google Calendar app, sign in using Google login details and start using the app.

There are a couple of advantages of using the official Google Calendar app on the iPhone. The UI is identical to the Android and web Google calendar. So you will feel right at home using the app on the iPhone. Besides, you get to enjoy all those Google Calendar goodies such as Goals, smart scheduling, and more.

Sync Google Calendar With Microsoft Outlook on iPhone

Don’t get confused by the Outlook branding here. Microsoft purchased the popular Sunrise calendar in 2015 and integrated its functionalities in the official Outlook email app. It has come to a point where the app has become one of the best email and calendar app on the iPhone. And yes, of course, you can integrate Google calendar into it. Follow the steps below.

Step 1: Open the App Store on the iPhone.

Step 2: Download and install the Outlook app.

Step 3: Open the Outlook app and go to the Calendar tab.

Step 4: Tap on the Calendar icon at the upper left corner and select + icon from the hamburger menu.

Step 5: Select Add an Account and sign in using Google account details.

After a successful sync, you will see the Google Calendar account appearing in the app. Using the Outlook app, you can take advantage of third-party calendars like Sports, TV, and Entertainment. Check the upcoming TV schedules and sports event calendar right from the Outlook app.

Go through the steps above and start using Google Calendar on the iPhone. You can also opt for premium calendar apps like Fantastica and Woven, which feature Google Calendar integration. How are you planning to sync Google Calendar on the iPhone? Share your trick in the comments below.