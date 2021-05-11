When you pair an AirTag with your iPhone, it is automatically linked to your Apple ID. This also means that you cannot simply hand over your AirTag to a friend or family member to use. You must first reset the AirTag and unlink it with your Apple ID before someone else can use it.

Resetting an AirTag is a relatively simple process as long as you have access to it. You can use the Find My app to reset the AirTag and then pass it to a friend or family member. If you don’t reset it, your friends or family will not be able to use the AirTag properly. The AirTag will also show up in your Find My app, which could pose a privacy risk. Read the steps below to know how you can factory reset an AirTag.

If you have just gotten an AirTag and want to know more about it, make sure to read our detailed AirTag FAQ. You should also check out some of the best AirTag accessories.

How to Factory Reset an AirTag Using Find My App

Do make sure that you are within the Bluetooth range of your AirTag when you try to reset it.

Step 1: Open the Find My app on your iPhone or iPad. Then, tap on the AirTag, which you want to reset.

Step 2: Swipe up on the AirTag dialog box that shows to reveal all of its settings.

Step 3: Tap the Remove Item button and then confirm your selection by tapping on Remove again.

Using the Find My app to reset the AirTag is far simpler than resetting it manually by removing the battery from it.

Read: AirTag vs. Tile Comparison: Which One Is the Best?

How to Factory Reset an AirTag By Removing Its Battery

If you find yourself in such a situation where you need to physically reset the AirTag, follow the steps below. This will usually happen when you reset an AirTag that’s not in the Bluetooth range of your iPhone. You’ll then have to reset the AirTag manually before you can pair it with another device.

Step 1: Press down on the stainless steel back of the AirTag and rotate it in a counterclockwise direction. This will open the seal of the AirTag, allowing you to take it apart.

Step 2: Take out the battery, wait for a few seconds, and put it back in. Press on the battery until the AirTag makes a sound.

Step 3: Wait for the AirTag to stop making the sound. Once that’s done, you will again have to repeat this process (i.e., Step 1-3).

In total, you must do the above process five on your AirTag to factory reset it without an iPhone. This is definitely a far more tedious process than simply using the Find My app to reset the AirTag. You can also check out the below video to know how to reset your AirTag.

Once you have reset an AirTag, it can be paired with another iPhone or iPad. Simply bring the tracker near an iPhone or iPad, and the pairing process will automatically begin.

How are you using your AirTag? Are you liking it so far? Drop a comment and let us know!