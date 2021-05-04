Several iCloud Apps Including Find My, Mail, Contacts Are Down Right Now

Just a few days after iCloud Mail and some iCloud Web Apps experienced an outage, Apple on the System Status page has reported that some of the iCloud services including Find My, iCloud Contacts, and iCloud Mail are also experiencing some issues. Due to the outage, some of the users are unable to access a lot of services offered by iCloud.

Apple marks that the service might not be available to some users, or might be slow to work. The problem was first reported at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Apart from iCloud Mail, issues have been reported in services like iCloud Account and Sign-in, Mail, and Find My. No other iCloud apps are experiencing an outage right now.

Apple services experiencing issues is becoming a major issue for the company. Last month, Apple services like iMessage, iCloud, and App Store were down. Back in February, services like Notes, and iCloud Backup were affected. In the same month, Apple Music also faced some downtime.

If you are also experiencing issues while using these iCloud services, there’s not much you can do except wait for Apple to solve the issue. Going by Apple’s past record, the outage should be rectified in a few hours from now. We’ll update this page as and when the services resume.

Are you experiencing any issues with iCloud? Which services are you not able to use? Do let us know in the comment section below!