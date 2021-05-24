Instagram for iOS Now Shows Insights for Reels and Live Videos

Instagram has introduced new tools that offer more insight into how Reels and Live Videos are doing. The new device is available for Instagram users with a creator and business account. The social media platform already offers a comprehensive tool with various metrics for posts. Now a similarly themed Insight tool is available for Reels and Live Video. Last year Instagram announced Reels to rival TikTok. Over the past months, it has become incredibly popular with Instagrammers.

The new insights shows the number of plays, likes, comments, saves, and shares received on the Reels videos. Furthermore, it also shows the reach of each Reel video. Meanwhile, insights for Live videos show the number of comments, shares, reach of each session, and the Peak Concurrent Viewers.

Instagram is also offering a new preset time frame option for Insights. It can be used to filter data instead of seeing numbers for the default number of days. Users will also be able to set their filters and gain additional insights. Instagram says users will soon get access to Insights on the desktop app. Lastly, the company has promised more updates spread across the year. These updates will be centered at helping businesses identify and increase their audience.

Instagram has updated the Account Insights page with new features. The Reach section is now segregated into followers and non-followers. This metric is beneficial if you want to understand organic reach beyond your followers. Insights will also rank the post depending on the content type and reach. For instance, you will get to know which kind of content is performing better, whether Reels, Posts, IGTV videos, Stories, or Live Videos. Overall, it will help Instagram users understand their audience in a better way.