Instagram Could Soon Let You Post Directly From Desktop Website

Instagram is reportedly working on the ability to create a post directly from its desktop website. The new feature is currently being ‘internally tested’ and not available for all the users, however, a few pictures have surfaced on the web that showcase how creating posts directly from desktop web browsers would look like.

Currently, Instagram does not let you post from its desktop. The photo-sharing social media only lets you surf posts and send direct messages — which also took quite a while to come after a lot of internal testing. There’s also a workaround that allows you to create posts from its desktop website, but it isn’t as intuitive and useful as it could be.

Shared on Twitter by Alessandro Paluzzi, the same researcher who claimed Facebook is looking to merge Messenger and WhatsApp, claims that Instagram could soon allow posting directly from its desktop site. Alex was able to dig up information from Instagram and has posted some photos that should how the feature would work.

#Instagram is working on the ability to create posts from the desktop website 👀 pic.twitter.com/pATuOHiTGE — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) May 14, 2021

The feature’s look may change, if ever, it goes official, but you get an idea. A familiar + button, similar to Instagram’s mobile app, would appear in the top menu bar which would bring up the ‘New Post’ window. On this window is a button, ‘Browse From Computer,’ which would allow you to select photos from your desktop. Then you can crop, change the image’s ratio, add filters, caption — basically do everything that would do normally on Instagram’s mobile app.

Alex says that the feature is currently being internally tested and the rollout isn’t expected ‘anytime soon.’ However, this feature is highly requested among Instagrammers, and it’s hard to believe that the company would abandon such a highly requested feature.

Are you excited about this feature coming to Instagram’s desktop website? How would this feature help your workflow? Let us know in the comments section down below!