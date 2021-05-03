iOS 14.5.1 and iPadOS 14.5.1 Download Available Now

Following the release of iOS 14.5 last week, Apple has released iOS 14.5.1 and iPadOS 14.5.1 to the public. The minor point release of the OS fixes a bug with App Tracking Transparency.

Apple has also seeded iOS 12.5.3 for older iPhones and iPad that are not compatible with iOS 13 or newer.

Apple’s release notes for iOS 14.5.1 and iPadOS 14.5.1 is as follows:

This update fixes an issue with App Tracking Transparency where some users who previously disabled Allow Apps to Request to Track in Settings may not receive prompts from apps after re-enabling it. This update also provides important security updates and is recommended for all users.

iOS 14.5 comes with a number of new features and changes, including App Tracking Transparency, the ability to unlock iPhone with Apple Watch, 200+ new emoji, and more.

Alongside iOS 14.5.1, Apple has also released watchOS 7.4.1 with security fixes. The change-log for this update is a bit vague from Apple though.

This update provides important security updates and is recommended for all users.

Apple has also already seeded two betas of iOS 14.6 to developers. This is also a minor release of iOS 14 that does not bring any major new features to the table.