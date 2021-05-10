iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6 Beta 3 Download Available Now

Apple today released the third beta of iOS 14.6 for developers. Unlike iOS 14.5, iOS 14.6 does not seem to bring any new features or changes to the table.

iOS 14.6 will likely be the last major release of a point build of iOS 14 from Apple before WWDC, which is scheduled to be held virtually in the second week of June.

The first beta of iOS 14.6 introduced a new feature that lets you update your iPhone to the latest Release Candidate build without having to remove the beta profile from the device. The second beta did not bring any notable changes.

iOS 14.6 Beta 3 and iPadOS 14.6 Beta 3 can be downloaded on compatible iPhones and iPads that are registered to test the developer beta builds. The updates can be downloaded via the OTA (over the air) method or from the Apple Developer Center. We would advise you not to install the developer beta builds of iOS 14 or iPadOS 14 on your devices if they’re your primary devices or if they’re mission-critical for development or work.

The third public beta of iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6 should also be released to the public within the next 24 hours.

If you install iOS 14.6 Beta 3 on your iPhone and notice any major changes, do let us know by dropping a comment below.